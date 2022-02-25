Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $250.34.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.