Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $250.34.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
