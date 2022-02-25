Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

ALIM remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

