Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

ALIM remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. 1,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

