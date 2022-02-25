Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 53,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,079. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

