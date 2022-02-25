Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $58,042.02 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALKS opened at $24.75 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.