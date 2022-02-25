Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.69 Million

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to report sales of $744.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $692.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,336. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.