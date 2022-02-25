Alliance Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.83 (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 954 ($12.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 868 ($11.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 997.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Dean Buckley bought 3,000 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($14.01) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($42,023.66). Also, insider Christopher Samuel bought 51 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,022 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £521.22 ($708.85). Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,870.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

