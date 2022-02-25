Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.96. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 20,513 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $508.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
