Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.96. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 20,513 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $508.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,656,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

