Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. 221,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

