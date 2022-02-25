Alpine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 28th

Alpine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 28th. Alpine Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Alpine Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Alpine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000.

