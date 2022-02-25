Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.60

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 85106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$889.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

