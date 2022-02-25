Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.15.

Shares of TSE AIF traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.39 and a 1-year high of C$72.33.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Insiders acquired a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last three months.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

