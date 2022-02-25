AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $7.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,589,180. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

