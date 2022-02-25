America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,697. The company has a market capitalization of $438.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATAX shares. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

