American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE AAT traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $36.89. 189,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 107,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,334. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
