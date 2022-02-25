American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AAT traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $36.89. 189,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 107,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,334. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

