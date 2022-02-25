American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

AMH traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.