American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 155.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Equinix stock opened at $705.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $745.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $789.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.