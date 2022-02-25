American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.48 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

