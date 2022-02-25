American International Group Inc. Sells 3,823 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,867,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,838,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $234.51 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $167.06 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

