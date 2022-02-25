American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.66. 2,309,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $270.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

