American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:AMT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.66. 2,309,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $270.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
