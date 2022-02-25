American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded at HSBC

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $182.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $190.00. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AWK. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.09. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $178,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

