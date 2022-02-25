American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,640. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Well by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.