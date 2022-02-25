America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will announce $309.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.39 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $279.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

