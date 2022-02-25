Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Ames National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.