Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
