Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $7.76 on Friday, reaching $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,261. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

