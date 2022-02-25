Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,230,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 387,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

