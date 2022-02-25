Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

