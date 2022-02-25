Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.
KMPR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,058. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.