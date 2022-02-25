Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

