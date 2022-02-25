Analysts Expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Analysts expect Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) to report $11.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full-year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ads-Tec Energy.

Get Ads-Tec Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ads-Tec Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

NASDAQ ADSE remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ads-Tec Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ads-Tec Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.