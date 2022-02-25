Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,480. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

