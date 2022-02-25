Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $41.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $165.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $165.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $194.73 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDSI opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.74.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

