Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.37 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -567.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

