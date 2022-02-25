Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

