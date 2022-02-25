Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.87%.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.