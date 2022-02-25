Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 262,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,228. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 231,972 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

