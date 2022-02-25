Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $219.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

