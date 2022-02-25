Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $17.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.93 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

AMGN stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

