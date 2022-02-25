Analysts Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$5.42

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.65. 87,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,369. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$415.18 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

