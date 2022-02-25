Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 420

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 420 ($5.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.05) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.85) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 296.40 ($4.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,059. The firm has a market cap of £761.51 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 364.75. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.91) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($125,662.99). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,198.29).

About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.