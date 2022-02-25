Analysts Set Expectations for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

