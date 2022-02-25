Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $6.00

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 785,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,368,783. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 312,319 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.