Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $41.43

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Li Auto by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

