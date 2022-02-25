Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $56.30

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.30.
WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
