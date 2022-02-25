Analyzing DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34% DXI Capital N/A N/A -450.66%

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and DXI Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 11.52 $3.40 million $0.10 12.20 DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.16 $4.76 million $0.27 0.89

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats DXI Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About DXI Capital (Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

