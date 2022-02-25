Analyzing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of GrafTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International 28.85% -266.84% 33.36%

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrafTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fusion Fuel Green currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.45%. GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.49%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and GrafTech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A GrafTech International $1.35 billion 1.88 $388.33 million $1.47 6.54

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, OH.

