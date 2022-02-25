Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.14 ($74.02).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a one year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

