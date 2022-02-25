Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

ANVS stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.