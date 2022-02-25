Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

ATRS stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $583.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

