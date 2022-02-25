Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Apollo Medical stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Apollo Medical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

