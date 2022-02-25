Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 779,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,598. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

